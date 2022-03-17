Watch: Francis Ngannou posts compilation video of taking body shots with ease over the years

Francis Ngannou is built differently even when compared to other heavyweights. 'The Predator' is known for having the infamous touch of death on his fists, but he can also take a shot.

Over the years, many of his fellow fighters, coaches, training partners, and even some boxers have tried to test Ngannou's ability to take a hit by smacking him with some of their hardest body shots. Ngannou, however, seemed unfazed on most occasions.

The UFC heavyweight champ recently shared a compilation video of him almost nonchalantly eating body shots on his YouTube channel. The video shows the likes of boxer Ryan Garcia and Ngannou's coach Eric Nicksick, among several others, hitting Ngannou with their hardest punches.

Check out the video below:

Francis Ngannou successfully defended the UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January 2022. This time around, Ngannou used wrestling as his path to victory instead of striking and got his hand raised via unanimous decision after five rounds.

Heading into the fight, Ngannou picked up multiple injuries to his knee. According to his manager Marquel Martin, Ngannou will undergo surgery on March 18 for a torn MCL and a damaged ACL and will remain on the sidelines for at least nine months.

Tyson Fury wants to fight Francis Ngannou next year in Las Vegas

Francis Ngannou's future in the UFC remains in doubt despite the Cameroonian retaining the title at UFC 270. Ngannou wants an improved contract from the UFC with the option of simultaneously switching to boxing for a potential boxing match with 'The Gypsy King' Tyson Fury. Dana White isn't keen on letting that fight happen.

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT I asked Dana White if he'd be interested in helping promote Ngannou vs Fury the same way he did McGregor vs Mayweather.



“That fight is nowhere near the same f****** universe as Mayweather vs McGregor.



“Mayweather and McGregor is the biggest PPV of all-time.”



That's that then. I asked Dana White if he'd be interested in helping promote Ngannou vs Fury the same way he did McGregor vs Mayweather.“That fight is nowhere near the same f****** universe as Mayweather vs McGregor.“Mayweather and McGregor is the biggest PPV of all-time.”That's that then.

Both Fury and Ngannou, however, want to fight each other down the line. Although Fury is currently scheduled to face fellow Englishman Dillian Whyte on April 23 at Wembley Stadium in London, he plans to share the ring with Ngannou in 2023.

Sam Gordon @BySamGordon Top Rank chairman Bob Arum is promoting #ValdezStevenson along with #FuryWhyte on April 23 at London’s Wembley Stadium. Asked Arum if there’s a fight that would make sense as the first at Allegiant Stadium. His response? Tyson Fury and UFC superstar Francis Ngannou: Top Rank chairman Bob Arum is promoting #ValdezStevenson along with #FuryWhyte on April 23 at London’s Wembley Stadium. Asked Arum if there’s a fight that would make sense as the first at Allegiant Stadium. His response? Tyson Fury and UFC superstar Francis Ngannou: https://t.co/mOsxptRT1W

During an interaction with iFL TV, Fury said:

"I am going to fight Francis Ngannou in Las Vegas next year – in March or February. There’s been no talks this year, because I have got some boxing to do, But next year we can have some crazy fights. It’s a massive fight – I believe it breaks all pay-per-view records in the United States. Two heavyweight champions going head to head."

Check out Fury's interview below:

Sportskeeda MMA is hiring! And we want you! Click here to know more!

Edited by Allan Mathew