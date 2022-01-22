Watch: Francis Ngannou receives 50x clean test jacket from USADA

Francis Ngannou has received a jacket from USADA after completing 50 clean tests since their association with the UFC began.

Fans and media members alike tend to marvel at Francis Ngannou when getting a glimpse of him and understandably so. Ever since entering the UFC, he's had an insanely important presence in the heavyweight division, both for his devastating knockout ability and his incredible physique.

Some have speculated, as tends to happen with individuals in such good shape, that he may be using PEDs to aid his rise up through the UFC. Alas, based on the fact that he's now completed 50 clean tests under USADA, that theory seems to be disintegrating in the eyes of the masses.

Jeff Novitzky was present to award Ngannou with the jacket, speaking fondly of what 'The Predator' has had to go through in order to get to where he is today.

While there is continued speculation that he'll make the move over to professional boxing in the future, nobody can deny the impact he's had on mixed martial arts. Ngannou's close friend and occasional cornerman, Kamaru Usman, was also given his 50 test jacket back in November prior to UFC 268.

What's next for Francis Ngannou?

The ceremony was conducted as part of UFC 270, which is set to go down at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday night. In the main event, Francis Ngannou will defend the UFC heavyweight title against interim champion Ciryl Gane.

These two former teammates, together on the poster for the pay-per-view, resemble something out of a Marvel movie. It's a real collision of giants that have both worked tooth and nail to reach the summit.

Ngannou hasn't fought since last March when he knocked Stipe Miocic out to win the strap. Some difficulties between himself and the UFC regarding his contract have hampered his desire to get back into the octagon. However, even Dana White can't ignore how impressive it is that 'The Predator' has hit the 50 mark under the USADA banner.

