Watch: Francis Ngannou receives custom-made NFT of Alistair Overeem knockout 

As Francis Ngannou inches closer to his title unification clash against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, he was gifted an NFT to commemorate one of his most iconic knockouts.

The NFT featured a snippet of the Cameroonian's left uppercut that sent Alistair Overeem crashing to the canvas for good. The clip was displayed on a bejeweled Apple Watch, adding to its overall value.

The knockout displayed in the NFT is from Ngannou's UFC 218 clash with Alistair Overeem back in December 2017. 'The Predator' recorded the vicious KO at 1:42 of the initial frame of their clash.

Francis Ngannou no longer interested in fighting Jon Jones

A showdown between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou was previously regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight matchups the UFC could produce. However, it seems like the Xtreme Couture product has moved on from a potential fight against 'Bones'.

'The Predator' offered some insight into the same while in conversation with ESPN's Max Kellerman:

“No, I’m done with that fight. I’ve been waiting for that fight for so long. After [Stipe Miocic], it was supposed to be Jon Jones, and that never happened. I don’t know why. So I moved on.”

Ngannou is set to fight out his eight-fight contract with his last outing coming against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

A win against 'Bon Gamin' will trigger the champion's clause in his contract, which will prolong his stay in the UFC for the duration of one year or three fights. However, a loss could offer 'The Predator' the opportunity to test the waters of free agency.

The Cameroonian has expressed no interest in signing another contract with the UFC unless he is offered greater financial benefits. Ngannou has also declared that he would like his new contract to allow him to compete in a handful of pro-boxing fights.

A win this Saturday will give Ngannou a lot more leverage when negotiating a deal with the UFC. Needless to say, the 35-year-old will look to make a resounding statement in his first title defense against former teammate Ciryl Gane.

