WATCH: French-Algerian icon Anissa Meksen sharpens her arsenal with lightweight Muay Thai king Regian Eersel

Sparring plays an essential role in an athlete's preparation for a fight. The only way to make it even better is to spar with a world champion - an experience that ONE kickboxing star Anissa Meksen was able to have.

'C18' has consistently been a must-watch attraction in the ONE Championship atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions for her ability to effortlessly string together combos like your favorite fighting game character. Meksen is also a seven-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion with 103 career wins to her name.

Back in July 2023, Meksen had the opportunity of a lifetime as she further honed her natural striking abilities with reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel on the high seas.

Check out 'The Immortal' and Anissa Meksen's training session aboard a cruise in the video posted by ONE Championship on Instagram below.

The Korean Tiger Studios product has won three out of her four fights in ONE Championship, with her most recent outing being a tough unanimous decision loss to Phetjeeja over the interim atomweight kickboxing world title.

Anissa Meksen gets shot at inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship

The 36-year-old will have the opportunity to etch her name in history as the first-ever ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion when she takes on Jackie Buntan at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5.

The Filipino-American has been on a roll after rattling off three straight victories in her recent outings inside the circle. She is seen by the fans as the favorite to win the inaugural ONE world title despite Meksen having been in a handful of wars in her career.

ONE Fight Night 23 will emanate from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The entire event will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.