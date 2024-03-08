WATCH: Young phenom Phetjeeja turns the tables on legendary Anissa Meksen in interim world title win

The current crop of combat sports athletes have benefited greatly from having witnessed many marquee matchups that the past generation has given them.

Among those leading the charge today is that of ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world champion Phetjeeja.

At just 22 years old, ‘The Queen’ is already one of the most formidable fighters on ONE Championship’s roster as she strung together four-straight TKO wins including her dominant display of power against Lara Fernandez.

The biggest test of her career up to that point came in the form of Anissa Meksen who holds career achievements such as the ISKA K-1 bantamweight world championship plus two WBC Muay Thai world titles to her name.

When they met at ONE Friday Fights 46 last December for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world championship, Phetjeeja welcomed the challenge with open arms and after a five-round war for the ages, the Team Mehdi Zatout fighter claimed her first ONE world championship by unanimous decision.

Phetjeeja eyeing undisputed champ status on International Women’s Day

ONE Fight Night 20 which falls on Friday, March 8, the day for International Women’s Day, and Phetjeeja will compete in the show’s headliner.

With an opportunity of a lifetime ahead of her, Phetjeeja will share the ONE ring with the reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd in a unification bout.

Todd, 38, will be pulling out all the stops against Phetjeeja, and it is up to the Thai star to ensure that she leaves the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand with both the win and the status of undisputed world champion.

ONE Fight Night 20 will be airing live and for free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.