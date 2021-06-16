Watch: Fury FC's Nico Echeverry reveals which UFC fighters are also the biggest nerds

In a video released by UFC's Fight Pass, Fury FC fighter Nico Echeverry has revealed the fighters who he believes to be the top three nerds in the UFC.

"In my opinion, the three biggest nerds in the UFC are Ryan Hall, Chase Hooper and Roxanne Modaferri." said Nico Echeverry.

Echeverry went into depth to explain why the three fighters are at the top of his list.

"Chase Hooper, so I read some articles on the guy. I've seen a few interviews. I remember the interview that sticks out most to me was the one where he was talking to Jorge Masvidal. About him [Masivdal] knocking out his dad [Ben Askren]. It made me an instant fan of Chase."

Here is the video that Echeverry is referring to:

Roxanne Madaferri was the second fighter on the lightweight's list.

"Roxanne Madeferri, big nerd. I've seen that she loves anime and even from whenever she was weighing in... she came as Majin vegeta...total nerd. So definitely one of the nerdiest."

The fighter who scored first spot on Echeveery's list was none other than 145-pound fighter Ryan Hall.

"So, first off, the guy [Ryan hall], before competing in grappling or MMA, was an electrical engineer...so that just automatically means that already he's booksmart, he's well-learned but also, when it comes to breaking things down, you know different techniques, he does it in a way that's very detail-oriented, very meticulous, and for me, as a fan of math, I love that. Which is the main reason why he is number one in my book as the biggest nerd." said Nico Echeverra.

You can watch the full video below:

Fury FC's resident nerd, Nico Echeverry, breaks down MMA's biggest nerds and where he ranks!#FuryFC47 pic.twitter.com/smhEcf8mF6 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 16, 2021

Nico Echeverry is the current lightweight champion of Fury FC and holds a record of 9-4. Echeverry is a self-proclaimed nerd who loves video games, comic books, and Dungeons & Dragons.

UFC featherweight Ryan Hall will fight at UFC 264

After a wait of two years, Ryan Hall finally has a fight scheduled for UFC 264. The Jiu-jitsu specialist will face Ilia Topuria in a featherweight bout. The card will be headlined by a trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

