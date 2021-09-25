Watch: Gamebred FC announcer impresses UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns with another excellent Bruce Buffer impression 

Gilbert Burns made an appearance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of UFC 266. He was pleasantly surprised by the announcer for Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred FC. Matt Parrino went on to perform Gilbert Burns' introduction just as UFC's Bruce Buffer did, leaving 'Durinho' impressed.

Parrino's account on Instagram is brimming with videos of him announcing and amusing some of the biggest names in the MMA circuit. Tyron Woodley and Chuck Liddell are just some of the fighters he has impressed with his vocal skills.

The viral announcer found his way into mainstream MMA discourse after he dazzled Jorge Masvidal at a fan signing and meet-and-greet event. He busted out yet another amusing impression of Bruce Buffer that compelled Masvidal to offer him an opportunity to announce fights in his freshly minted promotion, Gamebred FC.

What's next for Gilbert Burns?

The No. 2 ranked welterweight, Gilbert Burns, is currently coming off of a rebound win against Stephen Thompson. Having conceded a KO/TKO loss at the hands of Kamaru Usman at UFC 258, Burns bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Thompson at UFC 264 back in July.

'Durinho' is hell bent on fighting his way back to a title shot soon enough. While the UFC welterweight division is chock-full of worthy opponents, Burns has a select few contenders in mind.

While in conversation with John Morgan, Gilbert Burns opened up about the names that he believes will expedite his journey to the top of the 170lbs division. In addition to potential opponents, Gilbert Burns offered fans some insight into the timeline of his return:

“Leon No. 1, Masvidal No. 2, Diaz if he wants it. If they want it, they can get it. We’ll see. But October, three rounds, if it’s five rounds then we go November. t’s a fight that excites me. Guy is freaking tough. He’s been beating everybody. He has a big case to fight for the title. That’s a fight that I want," declared Gilbert Burns.

Gilbert Burns is currently awaiting confirmation regarding his next outing in the octagon. Regardless of his opponent, Gilbert Burns is raring to go and will certainly put up a fight that we as fans can enjoy to the fullest.

