WATCH: Garry Tonon shows his tricks for setting up BJJ takedowns

Former ONE featherweight world title challenger and jiu-jitsu legend Garry Tonon is back to his online tutorials for both enthusiasts and competitors to learn from. This time, he's showing some of his underrated wrestling skills with the famed online jiu jitsu tutorial series, BJJ Fanatics.

Here's a video of Garry Tonon teaching how to land a well-timed takedown in a jiu jitsu match

"Learn HABITS FOR HIGHLY EFFECTIVE JIU JITSU from American legend @garrytonon in our Daily Deal 🇺🇸 @bjj.fanatics"

'The Lion Killer' masterfully uses Pavlov's psychological technique of mental conditioning. He gets his opponent used to arm entanglements in order for him to find the opening to change level and go for the double leg takedown. This is why Garry Tonon's wrestling is so underrated as most people aren't used to him shooting for a takedown as opposed to going for his usual Imanari roll to a leg lock.

Garry Tonon, together with his stablemates in the legendary now-defunct "Danaher Death Squad", was instrumental in revolutionizing leg locks in submission grappling. He often opts to go for his trademark heel hook and pull it off from nearly every position, either from standing or on the ground. If that fails, however, he won't hesitate to rattle your core with an empathic blast double-leg, as seen in the video above.

After winning nearly every world title available in submission grappling, 'The Lion Killer' decided to transition into MMA in 2018. Needless to say, he was a nightmare on the ground and won his first six bouts en route to his first MMA world title shot against then-ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le last year at ONE: Lights Out.

Though he didn't get his hand raised against Le, Garry Tonon successfully bounced back by tapping out Johnny Nuñez via a Kimura lock this year. Now, 'The Lion Killer' is slated to face undefeated Russian submission specialist Shamil 'The Cobra' Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 12 on July 14.

ONE Fight Night 12 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes