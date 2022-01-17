Georges St-Pierre prefers facing Francis Ngannou over Bas Rutten in a street fight

The greatness of Georges St-Pierre in the world of MMA is widely known. Labeled as one of the greatest to ever do it in the UFC, 'Rush' recently decided to educate his fans about the basics of street fighting.

In a video with Lex Fridman, 'GSP' started with a surprising statement claiming he would rather face the most powerful puncher in the UFC, Francis Ngannou, in a street fight than squaring up against Bas Rutten.

"In a street fight, I would rather fight Francis Ngannou than fight Bas Rutten," said Georges St-Pierre. "In a street fight [that is]. In the street, there is no referee, and there is an instigator and there is the other person. The best in life for a street fight is always do not be an instigator because then, you have the element of surprise."

The possible reason that 'Rush' picked Ngannou over Rutten is that the latter is a certified instructor of Krav Maga.

Krav Maga is a type of military self-defense and fighting system which was originally developed for the Israeli defense forces. It is derived from a combination of different mixed martial arts like boxing, wrestling, judo and karate.

Bas Rutten is a retired mixed martial artist who competed in the UFC twice in 1999, winning both bouts. He also possesses an impressive MMA record of 28 wins and 4 losses with one draw.

Ngannou, on his part, is the current UFC heavyweight champion. He is set to defend his title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

Georges St-Pierre shares the basics of street fighting

Georges St-Pierre also brought up what should be done if one was caught up in a street fight.

Beginning with the stance, 'Rush' proceeded to inform fans about various techniques to use if caught up in a street fight. He said:

"If you feel that you are potentially going to be in a fight, the best thing to do is to never show your center line. Always go on the side and put your hand up [to your chin] like this... Because from here the distance I have to travel [ to land a punch] is very minimal... And I'm protected...And you want to hit first. You can use the neck, the eyes, the genitals, and then you can leave the scene. Always strike first and leave the scene."

Georges St-Pierre last fought in the UFC octagon back in 2017 when he dethroned Michael Bisping from his middleweight title and became a two-division champion.

During his welterweight reign, 'Rush' created several records and is considered one of the greatest to have ever fought in the octagon.

He retired from professional mixed martial arts on February 21st, 2019 after announcing it at a press conference at the Bell Center in Montreal, Canada.

