WATCH: Gervonta Davis threatens Bernard Hopkins during Ryan Garcia weigh-in

The weigh-in for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia almost got out of hand due to a boxing legend.

'Tank' and 'KingRy' are slated to fight later tonight in Las Vegas. The two will battle on Showtime pay-per-view, with the bout being viewed as one of the biggest in years. For his part, Oscar De La Hoya has opined that the fight could help save the sport.

To his credit, it appears the promoter was correct, at least judging by the crowd at the weigh-ins yesterday. There, Davis and Garcia went face-to-face for the last time before fight night, as they both made weight for the catchweight contest. Predictably, the two stars engaged in a lot of trash-talking.

However, Bernard Hopkins seemingly caught some strays in the process. 'B-Hop' was a guest onstage alongside other legends such as Mike Tyson. During the final face-off, Hopkins tapped Davis to warn him about being close to the ledge of the stage.

In response, Gervonta Davis snapped at the boxing legend. In a video from the weigh-in, he can be seen shouting at Hopkins:

"Do not touch me, do not touch me! Do not touch me, I don't give a f***!"

See the full interaction below:

Gervonta Davis: “DO NOT TOUCH ME. DO NOT TOUCH ME!” *puts fist in front of his face*



CLOSE-UP to the Gervonta Davis and Bernard Hopkins altercation



Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: 'Tank' discusses weigh-in

It didn't take long for Gervonta Davis to discuss his weigh-in with Ryan Garcia and Bernard Hopkins.

While the two stars are slated to face off later tonight on Showtime pay-per-view, 'Tank' is seemingly still focused on his altercation with 'B-Hop'. Following the weigh-ins, the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion was asked about the situation.

There, Davis put the blame on the boxing legend for the interaction. When asked onstage about the situation, he stated that Hopkins made a moment about him. The champion advised the retired boxer to leave the fight to himself.

Furthermore, Gervonta Davis offered up a prediction for tonight. There, he predicted that he would get a massive knockout win over Ryan Garcia, and he stated:

"He's talking about he about that life, man, nobody's worried about his old a**, he needs to sit back and let the youngins do it. Punishment, knockout. It's going to be crazy," Davis predicts. "Don't blink your eyes, don't get no popcorn, don't get no drinks, none of that. Make sure you're focused on the fight because it's gonna be an incredible fight."

See his comments in the weigh-in video below:

