WATCH: Get exclusive behind-the-scenes footage behind the drama, victories, and goodbyes from a cracking ONE 171 card

Last week's ONE 171 delivered an electrifying night of action from start to finish, keeping fans at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar and those watching worldwide on the edge of their seats.

One of the event’s defining moments came when lineal king Joshua Pacio achieved the seemingly impossible, stopping interim titleholder Jarred Brooks in their trilogy bout to walk out as the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

Pacio’s victory didn’t come without adversity. In the opening salvo, Brooks asserted his grappling dominance, executing a thunderous slam to bring the Filipino star to the canvas.

From there, 'The Monkey God' showcased his submission prowess, relentlessly hunting for openings to finish the fight.

However, 'The Passion' made crucial adjustments in the second round, turning the tide in dramatic fashion. After landing a front kick to the chin, Pacio sent Brooks crashing to the mat with a signature wushu sanda trip.

Pacio wasted no time following him on the ground. There, he unleashed a relentless barrage of punches, leaving Brooks defenseless. This prompted the referee to save the American from further damage, calling a halt to the contest with 38 seconds left in the frame.

A behind-the-scenes footage released by ONE Championship captured the emotional aftermath of Pacio’s victory, as his Lions Nation MMA teammates and coaches erupted in celebration.

Watch the clip below:

Adding to his triumph, Pacio secured an extra $6,000 by winning the Sui-sponsored People's Champion poll at ONE 171. That incentive complemented his guaranteed fight purse and a $50,000 performance reward for his stunning second-round TKO.

ONE 171 hosted Jonathan Haggerty’s triumphant title defense

Jonathan Haggerty also made a statement at ONE 171, successfully defending his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title with a masterclass performance against Wei Rui.

After a measured start, 'The General' took control with relentless pressure, utilizing his elusive movement to stay out of range while frustrating the Chinese veteran.

In the championship rounds, Haggerty unleashed a torrent of right hooks and high kicks, keeping Wei on the back foot. Though the challenger showed heart, he struggled to establish his rhythm, allowing the Englishman to cruise to a decisive victory on the scorecards.

It can be recalled Haggerty had personally asked to compete in Qatar, a request granted by ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The decision paid off handsomely, as Heggerty once again proved why he stands among the elite.

