WATCH: Get an inside look at Nabil Anane's training camp ahead of title unification match against Superlek at ONE 172

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane is only two weeks out from the biggest fight of his career when he battles reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a unification bout at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23.

The towering Thai-Algerian Muay Thai star already fell victim to Superlek's legendary fight IQ when 'The Kicking Machine' got within his defenses and knocked him out with a big punch to the gut in June 2023.

However, Anane has been working closely with ISKA and WBC champion Mehdi Zatout to further refine his game. This partnership led to him forging a six-fight winning streak and capturing the interim crown this past January.

With revenge on his mind and an opportunity to become the undisputed king of the 145-pound Muay Thai division, Anane is currently training hard with his coaches at Venum Training Camp in Thailand.

Take a look at Nabil Anane's work in training camp below, which Fightlore Official posted on YouTube:

Anane and Superlek's bantamweight Muay Thai world championship unification bout will close out the undercard of ONE 172, which will take place at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Johan Ghazali expects Superlek to stop Nabil Anane again

ONE flyweight Muay Thai star Johan Ghazali always takes time to study his peers. He believes Superlek, who also holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship, could finish Nabil Anane again at ONE 172.

Speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda MMA, the 18-year-old phenom mentioned:

"I don't think so, if I'm going to be honest. I think the moment he advances, Superlek will notice it. He will see it coming. He won't be surprised by what he brings. He reads fighters so well. So Superlek's fight IQ, I guess, will stop Nabil in his tracks."

