WATCH: Get to know Tawanchai, Mikey Musumeci, Johan Ghazali, and ONE 167 stars even better in quick fact vid

Some of the biggest and brightest ONE Championship stars are taking center stage on June 7, as the world's largest martial arts organization has put up an incredibly stacked card for ONE 167.

The Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, will host what could be one of the best cards ONE Championship produced this year. Ahead of the star-studded card, the promotion released a short video on YouTube revealing a few facts about Johan Ghazali, Tawanchai PK Seanchai, Kade Ruotolo, and Mikey Musumeci.

The video's description read:

"Get to know the stars of ONE Championship's blockbuster June 7 event, ONE 167 featuring Johan Ghazali, Tawanchai, Mikey Musumeci and Kade Ruotolo!"

In the three-minute video, the promotion shared interesting facts about the aforementioned athletes. First, Ghazali's day-to-day duties as a student were shed light on, as fans forget that he's still a teenager. Because of his incredible martial arts skills, 'Jojo' was often looked at as a young phenom and a rising star inside the cage.

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai may be a savage fighter in competition, but when he is not fighting, he dedicates his time to sharing feel-good skits and videos on his social media account. Also, he showcases his love for animals, especially his pet dog, Gucci.

Another athlete included in the video is ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, who is currently building a special gym in Costa Rica with his twin brother, and ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, Tye.

All of the performance bonuses that they received from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong are being used for the said project, where athletes can train BJJ and enroll in surfing lessons.

Lastly, Mikey Musumeci denounced Internet personality Sneako's bullying and took the classy way of dealing with the situation.

Johan Ghazali, Tawanchai, Kade Ruotolo, and Mikey Musumeci will face tough opposition at ONE 167

These stars highlighted in the video are set to thrill all the fans that are in attendance inside the Impact Arena, as Ghazali will face veteran fighter Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat, and Tawanchai defends his world title against Jo Nattawut in the main event of the card.

Meanwhile, Kade Ruotolo will make his highly anticipated MMA debut versus Blake Cooper, and Mikey Musumeci will rematch with former tormentor Gabriel Sousa in a bantamweight submission grappling match.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.