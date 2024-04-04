WATCH: Get a ringside view of Prajanchai's brutal punching power against Muay Thai icon Sam-A

Before Prajanchai PK Saenchai returns to the stage on Friday, get a ringside view of his brutal punching power against Muay Thai icon Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

There's a reason why the Thai superstar is considered one of the best strikers on the planet. For one, he's collected gold in multiple divisions in some of Thailand's most prestigious tournaments at the Lumpinee and Rajadamnern stadiums.

Second, his 400 career bouts have prepared him to take on the toughest competitor in any weight class and discipline, even ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella.

Before Prajanchai crosses over to the kickboxing world to challenge the unbeaten Italian-Canadian superstar for the strawweight kickboxing gold, watch a short preview of his brutal capabilities as a striker against the former double-world champion Sam-A below:

As depicted in the Instagram reel above, Prajanchai landed a beautiful one-two combination to score the first knockdown. In the sequence that followed, he sealed the deal with a fight-ending knockout to capture the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Prajanchai later unified his crown against Italian slugger Joseph Lasiri in an epic grudge rematch this past January to regain his status as the divisional undisputed world champion.

Watch Prajanchai once again on April 5 as he looks to capture two-sport glory against current strawweight kickboxing world champ Jonathan Di Bella at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be broadcast live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

"The day is getting closer" - Prajanchai drilling his kicks ahead of epic world title clash with Jonathan Di Bella

Prajanchai is making sure that no stone is left unturned when he faces Jonathan Di Bella on Friday.

It's no secret that the Thai veteran enjoys brawling all five rounds with the best in the world. In order to find a definitive end to his world title showdown with Di Bella, Prajanchai has been drilling his kicks to improve his kicking accuracy, mobility, and balance.

Taking to Instagram to share his latest training session, Prajanchai hyped up his fans with the caption that read:

'The day is getting closer."

Check out his latest training session below: