Filipino firecracker Lito Adiwang says it's a given that ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella and ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai make their way to mixed martial arts one day.

Both Di Bella and Prajanchai have expressed interest in giving MMA a go in recent press, with winning an MMA world title in ONE Championship as the primary goal.

Adiwang says he will be more than willing to welcome either of them to the cage, but it would be interesting to see who will succeed in this endeavor. One thing's for certain, 'Thunder Kid' says both men are doing it for their legacies.

The Filipino star told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"It's inevitable for Jonathan Di Bella or Prajanchai to come to MMA because both guys want to be remembered. One thing for them to be remembered as a legend in this sport is to win another belt in MMA."

Adiwang is a huge fan of both men and will watch their every move very closely. In fact, 'Thunder Kid' is excited for when the two throw down next week in an all-important super fight.

Jonathan Di Bella defends ONE strawweight kickboxing world title against Muay Thai king Prajanchai at ONE Friday Fights 58

Canadian-Italian superstar Jonathan Di Bella is ready to stake his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title against ONE strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

The two do battle in the co-main event at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.