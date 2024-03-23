Strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai reveals his trump card against the undefeated Jonathan Di Bella

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai says his work is cut out for him when he takes on unbeaten kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella early next month.

Prajanchai and Di Bella lock horns in the co-main event at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

If Prajanchai wins, he takes home the kickboxing gold and becomes a two-sport world champion.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Prajanchai revealed the one thing he believes will make a huge difference in his fight with Di Bella.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym representative said:

"I think my accuracy is definitely not second to his."

Taking on an unbeaten opponent as technically sound as Jonathan Di Bella is certainly a tall order. But Prajanchai believes the surgical precision in his strikes will be more than enough to get the job done.

The 29-year-old Bangkok native fully expects to exit the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with two golden belts.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai open to testing waters in mixed martial arts after he is done with Muay Thai and kickboxing

Assuming he does the impossible and dethrones Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 58, Prajanchai PK Saenchai says he may cross over to the other side and try his luck in mixed martial arts competition.

He told ONE Championship:

"Sure, if someday I have the chance. I want to test my skills in MMA and I want to know what it feels like [to have] my arm twisted."

Prajanchai says he will likely enlist the aid of ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci to help him with his ground game.