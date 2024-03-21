Prajanchai admits Jonathan Di Bella is technically "superior": "I have to protect myself"

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai knows all too well never to underestimate his opponents.

The 29-year-old Bangkok native is one of the most accomplished fighters in 'the art of eight limbs', but his recent desire to test himself in other areas of martial arts has Prajanchai being extra cautious.

Such will be the case when Prajanchai steps into the ONE Championship ring for his next challenge.

The PK Saenchai gym representative is ready for two-sport supremacy as Prajanchai locks horns with Canadian-Italian star Jonathan Di Bella for the latter's ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

The two will square off in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Prajanchai said he is aware that Di Bella is a more experienced fighter under the kickboxing rule set and that he respects his opponent's capabilities.

Prajanchai said:

"I admit that Jonathan [Di Bella] is superior to me in every way, so to handle his speed and accuracy, I have to protect myself really well. Do whatever it takes to avoid his attacks to hit the target."

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Prajanchai is hard at work to give the best performance: "My training is my number one priority"

There's only one-way Prajanchai PK Saenchai makes history at ONE Friday Fights 58, and that's by putting in the work and coming into the fight with Jonathan Di Bella in the best condition possible.

As such, Prajanchai is fully dialed in on training and ready to put on a show in Bangkok.

Prajanchai told ONE Championship:

"My training is my number one priority. Because if you practice well enough, everything will be fine as well."