“It’s too gross” – Mikey Musumeci says his limb-popping victory over Gantumur Bayanduuren is still hard to watch

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci has built a terrifying reputation as a relentless finisher who tears apart his opponents’ limbs with ease on the mats.

But if you need further proof of Musumeci’s intense grappling ability, you need not look past his memorable scrap against Gantumur Bayanduuren in January.

Musumeci faced Bayanduuren at ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov on Prime Video last January in 2023, and took home a unanimous decision. But it’s how he earned the judges’ nod that really stuck in everyone’s minds.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ grabbed a hold of Bayanduuren in his signature leg lock, and began cranking on his opponent’s knee, twisting and torquing the joints in inhuman ways. To Bayanduuren’s credit, the Mongolian proved incredibly tough and resilient, and refused to tap out and surrender.

Unfortunately, Bayanduuren’s ligaments were absolutely wrecked as a result, as Musumeci completely tore his leg to pieces like it was put through a trash compactor.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Mikey Musumeci looked back at his performance against Bayanduuren and says it still turns his stomach inside out when he thinks about it.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“Apparently, that was the second-most viewed match in ONE Championship history for jiu-jitsu. So it did very well with viewership, but it was disgusting as ****. I still can’t watch that match. It’s too gross.”

Mikey Musumeci will be seen in the second season of ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci makes his reality series debut as a contestant on season two of ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’.

Shot in Qatar and Singapore, ONE Championship describes the competition on their website as 10 candidates from around the world competing in a series of physical and business challenges for a chance to win the grand prize of a one-year quarter million dollar job offer to work at ONE’s headquarters in Singapore.