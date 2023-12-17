“Defend your jawn” - Mikey Musumeci challenges Danielle Kelly to give sister Tammi next shot at belt

ONE women's atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly recently challenged fellow ONE submission grappling fighter Tammi Musumeci.

Musumeci, who is the sister of reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci, recently won the 2023 IBJJF No-Gi world title - her sixth so far.

Kelly has had a history with the older Musumeci and wants to avenge her loss to her - with gold on the line this time.

Kelly posted a story on her Instagram account saying:

"I'd be glad to take this match for the 125lb vacant grappling title against Tammy @mikeymusumeci. I want to be the first ever two division grappling champion of @onechampionship"

To this story, Mikey Musumeci promptly replied on behalf of his sister:

Looks like this bout is getting closer and closer to fruition. If it happens, Tammi will have the chance to join her brother as a world champion in ONE Championship. This will put them in the same league as the Ruotolo brothers as sibling world champions in submission grappling.

Tammi Musumeci willing to face Danielle Kelly again for a ONE world title

When she made her ONE Championship debut back in March of this year, Tammi Musumeci told the South China Morning Post that she is willing to face Kelly again. This time, for a ONE world title.

Musumeci said:

“I fought Danielle Kelly a year ago, and I heard she wants to fight me, so I’d be down for that. I could definitely make 115 lbs. I’ve made 115lbs in Jiu-Jitsu, and that’s where you literally weigh in and then you fight right after.”

Kelly and Musumeci squared at Who’s Number One (WNO) 2021, where Musumeci scored an armlock victory. Whether a rematch will happen or which weight class it's going to be is still up in the air.

Regardless, however, if and when this bout happens, we're going to be in for a treat. Both fighters have significantly improved since their last meeting and would very much want to get the upper hand in their rivalry.