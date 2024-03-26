Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella of Canada and Italy tells fans he has his eye on Muay Thai gold in the future, but wants to make sure that his kickboxing throne is well defended before he steps into the 'art of eight limbs'.

Di Bella will make the second defense of his kickboxing gold in his next fight, and the Canadian-Italian fighter says it's a champion's duty to put the belt on the line and protect it.

Speaking to 4oz to Freedom in a recent interview, Di Bella made his Muay Thai intentions known.

The 27-year-old superstar said:

"Yeah, for sure I would try. I would love to try it one day. But right now, I want to focus on defending my title and that's very important. Like a true champion always has to defend the title, and yeah that's what I want to do."

Jonathan Di Bella is set to defend the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title against ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Jonathan Di Bella excited for ONE Friday Fights 58: "This card's going to be good"

Reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella says fans should not miss ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II next month, saying the stacked fight card was built to entertain.

He told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"I think the card's going to be good. Two Thai's and two Europeans. Superbon versus Grigorian, who's from Amsterdam, Belgium, and then there's me, Canadian-Italian, against Prajanchai."

The main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 features a rematch between Superbon Singha Mawynn and Marat Grigorian for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.