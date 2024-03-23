"I always listen to him" - Jonathan Di Bella on what it's like having his father as his first and only trainer

The best fighters learn from the best coaches. In the case of reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella, that coach is his father, the undefeated ONE fighter's first and only trainer.

The Canadian-Italian Di Bella gives full credit to his father for the success he has experienced in his career, bringing him to superstardom in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Di Bella talked about his father being his trainer and the effect it has had on his career.

Di Bella said:

"He's been my trainer, my only trainer, since I was a little kid, since I was two years old. So yeah, we know each other very well, and we work well together."

"You know, sometimes, obviously, we butt heads. But that's just father and son at the gym, you know. But we never argue. I always listen to him, whatever he says. Our relationship is great, especially now that I'm still fighting. I still live in his house, so he's very strict on me."

Di Bella and his father have produced one of the most incredible fighter-coach tandems in kickboxing, and they have another chance to prove the effectiveness of their partnership early next month.

Jonathan Di Bella to defend ONE strawweight kickboxing world title against Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 58

The unbeaten Jonathan Di Bella will stake his perfect record in ONE Championship and the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title against Thai star Prajanchai PK Saenchai, who is the strawweight Muay Thai champ.

The two lock horns in the co-main event at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.