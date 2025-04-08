  • home icon
WATCH: Get a ringside view of Scottish monster Nico Carrillo's soul-snatching one-shot KO of Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Apr 08, 2025 08:27 GMT
Nico Carrillo (left), Sitthichai (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]
Nico Carrillo (left), Sitthichai (right) [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

One of the standout moments from ONE Fight Night 30 last Friday, April 4, was undoubtedly Nico Carrillo's jaw-dropping demolition of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong — an emphatic statement that marked his return to the featherweight Muay Thai division.

The Scottish warrior's bold decision to move up in weight left a lasting impression as he folded the No. 5-ranked contender in the weight class with one punch in front of his home crowd at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Adding to the spectacle, ONE Championship recently released a ringside view of Carrillo's triumphant moment, highlighting the raw power behind his devastating strikes.

Check out the clip posted by the promotion on Instagram below:

Carrillo wasted no time making his mark in the matchup, landing a sharp elbow that opened a gash on the Thai legend's forehead.

Despite the gruesome cut, Sitthichai showed his toughness, coming out strong in the second round with effective boxing combinations. However, that burst of offense seemed to fuel the Scotsman even more.

Carrillo delivered the first knockdown with a hard body shot. While Sitthichai managed to rise, a powerful left hook to the midsection moments later sealed the deal, ending the regulation at 2:20 of Round 2.

Nico Carrillo expresses excitement about what's in store for him at featherweight

After experiencing the elite competition in the stacked featherweight class, Nico Carrillo shared his excitement about the opportunities that lie ahead. He said this during the post-ONE Fight Night 30 interview:

"To be honest, everybody above me is such an amazing fight for me, and I am sure that ONE Championship will make the right decision, and who's next for me, and I will be ready for it."
Check out the thrilling Nico Carrillo vs. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong highlights below:

