WATCH: Get an up-close view of Russian mauler Abdulla Dayakaev's insane single-round comeback at ONE Fight Night 31

All seven bouts at ONE Fight Night 31 delivered on their promise of an action-packed affair, and Abdulla Dayakaev produced the most unforgettable moment of the event when he battled the tough-nosed Saemapetch Fairtex in a bantamweight Muay Thai bout.

Happening last Friday, May 2, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Russian standout and Saemapetch started cautiously out of respect for each other's power. Dayakaev was in dire straits barely 30 seconds into the second round as the hometown star dropped him with his patented left hand.

Knowing that the Fairtex Training Center affiliate was hungry for a finish, Dayakaev turned his aggression against him and knocked down the 30-year-old with a quick two-punch combination. The 23-year-old did not allow Saemapetch to get back in the fight, rushing him against the ropes to earn the TKO win.

Relive Abdulla Dayakaev's TKO win below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

Stopping the hardy veteran in his ONE main roster debut is not entirely surprising to those who followed Dayakaev's run in the ONE Friday Fights circuit, where he logged four knockouts in six victories to earn the coveted six-figure contract.

Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 31 on demand.

Abdulla Dayakaev does not care who he faces next

Now the proud bearer of a three-fight winning streak, Abdulla Dayakaev made it clear that his immediate goal is to annihilate the stacked bantamweight Muay Thai division.

The Team Mehdi Zatout affiliate said as much in the post-event interview with veteran combat sports journalist Nick Atkin:

"I want to smash everyone in this division. I come for everyone in the house in here. Doesn't matter where. I come for everyone."

Watch the entire interview below:

