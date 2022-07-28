Watch: Gilbert Burns takes down prankster and locks in RNC within seconds 

Gilbert Burns taught a tough lesson to a prankster who thought he could get away with throwing shade at the Brazilian and fellow UFC featherweight Jared Gordon. Gordon and Burns were rolling on the mat when a guy appeared out of nowhere and stepped onto the mat.

In a disrespectful manner, he told the two UFC fighters that Brazilian jiu-jitsu won't work in street fights:

"This jiu-jitsu sh*t ain't gonna fly on the street, on god."

Although he may not have had bad intentions and only wanted to prank Burns, little did he know that he'd learn the hard way that it's not very smart to mess with trained fighters. Upon noticing the guy, Burns immediately pointed towards his legs, indicating his displeasure at the fact that he stepped onto the mat wearing slippers.

Before the man could react, Burns skillfully tripped him and took him down before locking him in a rear-naked choke. The man was clearly panicking and kept screaming, saying "it's a prank," pointing towards the camera.

Watch the video below:

Former opponent blasts Gilbert Burns for taking pride in defeat

Gilbert Burns' former foe Khamzat Chimaev doesn't understand why the Brazilian is seemingly "happy" about the outcome of their clash at UFC 273. Burns and Chimaev entertained fans in a back-and-forth fight in which 'Borz' ended up winning via unanimous decision.

With Burns having called for a rematch with him in the past, the Russian-born Swede said it was surprising to see 'Durinho' take pride in defeat. Chimaev said he's angry despite winning because he was unable to finish Burns in the fight.

During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour podcast, Chimaev said:

"I made him famous. The guy was nothing before me. I made him famous, and he lost the fight, he was more happy. I was angry after that fight — I won the fight. I was angry because I didn’t finish that guy. I don’t understand some guys become happy when they lost the fight... If you look at him the last seconds of the fight, if he can fight five rounds, why did he look at the time, running from me? I was running after him the last two minutes, I was tired. If it was two more rounds, I would finish him."

