Watch: Glover Teixeira receives a hero's welcome by the people of Danbury, Connecticut

Glover Teixeira made history at UFC 267 by becoming the second oldest fighter in the promotion to win a title. At the age of 42, the Brazilian also became the oldest first-time champion in UFC history.

Texeira recently uploaded a video to his Instagram account. In the clip, the 205-pound king was on the receiving end of a hero's welcome in Danbury, Connecticut, his current residence.

Watch the video of Glover Teixeira being welcomed by fans in Danbury, Connecticut below:

Teixeira faced off against Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 267. The 42-year-old used his elite grappling skills to impose his will on the Polish powerhouse. In the second round, the Brazilian submitted the 38-year-old via rear-naked choke.

After the win, Teixeira uploaded a post on Twitter where he shared his feelings on becoming a champion. The 42-year-old also thanked his fans for their support.

"I always wondered what it would be like to be champion… and how i would feel the day after the fight. Now I know, and It feels pretty damn good! Thank you to everyone for the love, support, tweets… Love you all!"

Glover Teixeira is expected to take on Jiri Prochazka next

With a win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267, Glover Teixeira extended his winning streak to six. The Brazilian is now expected to face Jiri Prochazka next for his first title defense.

Prochazka was in attendance for the UFC 267 main event and also congratulated Teixeira backstage for his impressive victory.

At the UFC 267 post-fight press conference, Teixeira was asked about his thoughts on potentially fighting 'Denisa' next.

“He [Jiri Prochazka] is a very tough guy, man. He’s very awkward, you know, but a very good guy. That’s a different story... But like, definitely, [Jiri Prochazka is] a tough opponent. It’s all tough opponents there. But definitely, I’m looking forward to fight him.”

Catch Glover Teixeira's post-fight interaction with the media below:

