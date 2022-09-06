Watch: Grappling wizard Mikey Musumeci submits Japanese legend Masakazu Imanari in ONE debut

Mikey Musumeci impressed international audiences when he made his ONE Championship debut against a Japanese MMA Legend. Earlier this year, he was able to impressively submit Masakazu Imanari.

ONE Championship has shared this fight for fans to enjoy on its YouTube channel. The description reads:

"Mikey Musumeci STUNNED Grappling Legend Masakazu Imanari ... Before five-time BJJ World Champion Mikey Musumeci goes to war with Cleber Sousa for the inaugural ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title on September 30, relive his slick submission of grappling legend Masakazu Imanari at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic!"

Catch the full fight below:

'Darth Rigatoni' was able to smoothly take back control and end the fight via a rear-naked choke submission. The US-born athlete was able to outgrapple and shut out the Japanese MMA legend in his debut bout. This impressive victory also earned the 26-year-old a $50,000 bonus.

After the fight, Musumeci broke down exactly what worked about this submission and how he did it. In the post-fight interview, he said:

"I was working from the back. I trapped one arm. And then I was working to lift his chin. So, in jiu-jitsu, we don't have strikes to hit the head when they tuck their chin... So when the chin tucks, the shoulders go down. So I slipped my hand to the side of his neck. So when I get to the side of the neck, I start to raise the chin, cause I raise their shoulders."

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



Mikey Musumeci faces Cleber Sousa for the INAUGURAL ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title at ONE on Prime Video 2 🥋



| Sep 30 | Watch your knees 🦵Mikey Musumeci faces Cleber Sousa for the INAUGURAL ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title at ONE on Prime Video 2 🥋 #ONEonPrimeVideo2 | Sep 30 | #ONEChampionship Watch your knees 🦵Mikey Musumeci faces Cleber Sousa for the INAUGURAL ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title at ONE on Prime Video 2 🥋#ONEonPrimeVideo2 | Sep 30 | #ONEChampionship https://t.co/Z3DPnwzSbr

Mikey Musumeci vs. Cleber Sousa set for the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling title

On September 30 at ONE on Prime Video 2, history will be made in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. ONE Championship will be hosting the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world title match between Mikey Musumeci and Cleber Sousa.

When the match was revealed, the US-born grappler spoke at a ONE and Amazon Prime joint press conference and said:

“I’m gonna be fighting October 1st [September 30 in North America] for the first belt in jiu-jitsu history in ONE, so I’m super honored for the opportunity to have the chance to become the first champion and I’m so excited.”

The 26-year-old athlete will be looking to add ONE gold to his already impressive trophy mantle. The young Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom has earned world championships in IBJJF Black Belt Worlds, AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro, and others.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship finishes the legendary Masakazu Imanari via rear-naked choke in a submission grappling showdown! 🥋



#ONE156 #WeAreONE bit.ly/WatchONE156 BJJ phenom Mikey Musumecifinishes the legendary Masakazu Imanari via rear-naked choke in a submission grappling showdown! 🥋 #ONEChampionship | How To Watch BJJ phenom Mikey Musumeci 🇺🇸 finishes the legendary Masakazu Imanari via rear-naked choke in a submission grappling showdown! 🥋#ONE156 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship | How To Watch 👉 bit.ly/WatchONE156 https://t.co/W11qxDeAsZ

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard