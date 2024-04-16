WATCH: Halil Amir bombards Timofey Nastyukhin with nasty ground-and-pound in stellar ONE Championship debut

There is immense pressure on a debuting fighter to produce a heart-stopping highlight reel finish in their promotional debut, and ONE Championship fans saw one from Halil Amir.

'No Mercy' tore it up in the local scenes of Europe and the Middle East to the tune of a pristine 7-0 record featuring six knockouts and one submission, ultimately putting him on the radar of the world's largest martial arts promotion.

Amir's promotional debut was then set for October 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 2 against Timofey Nastyukhin.

ONE Championship fans know of the caliber of fighter that Nastyukhin is as he has been with the promotion since 2017 and had previously challenged Christian Lee for the ONE lightweight MMA world title a year prior.

Facing a never-back-down striker like Nastyukhin was going to be a tough task for Amir, but the Turkish star wanted to prove that he belonged.

As the fight entered the second round, Amir caught the veteran with a stinging hook that opened him up for some bone-crunching blows, forcing referee Herb Dean to step in and end the fight.

Watch the entire sequence from Amir below:

Halil Amir to face fellow undefeated featherweight MMA star on May 3

The hallowed grounds of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand are set to host ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3, with Amir set to compete in the co-main event.

The Turkish star will have his hands full then as he takes on heavy-handed Kyrgyzstani Akbar Abdullaev, who took out Aaron Canarte and Oh Ho Taek via TKO.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

