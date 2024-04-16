WATCH: Halil Amir pulls out all the stops in dominant showing against Swiss brawler Maurice Abevi

ONE Championship is filled to the brim with dangerous strikers, and quickly rising MMA star Halil Amir is part of that list, especially after his second bout in the promotion in April 2023.

At ONE Fight Night 9, 'No Mercy' sought to give Swiss star Maurice Abevi an unforgettable welcome to the world's largest martial arts promotion.

Fans first saw the potential that Amir possessed after knocking out former ONE lightweight MMA world title challenger Timofey Nastyukhin in round two of their 2022 bout.

Taking on Abevi was not going to be an easy task, though, as the Tiger Muay Thai product was more than capable of fighting on the ground and in the stand-up game.

Abevi was able to tag Amir with some heavy blows throughout the contest, but it was the unbelievable sight of the Turkish star locking in the ultra-rare Suloev Stretch in round three that had fans at the edge of their seats, though he ultimately survived it.

Following an exciting three-round duel, it was Amir who saw his hand raised and left the event with a unanimous decision victory.

Relive the mind-blowing action between Amir and Abevi below:

Halil Amir headed for all-out featherweight MMA war on May 3

After defeating Ahmed Mujtaba via TKO in November of last year, Amir wants to keep his momentum going and will be one of the featured fights at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3.

With the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand serving as the backdrop, Amir will face fellow undefeated featherweight MMA star and renowned finisher Akbar Abdullaev.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

