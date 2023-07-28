WATCH: The rarest submissions in ONE Championship

ONE Championship is largely becoming the home of some of the greatest submission masters in the world today. From grappling specialists in MMA to BJJ masters in submission grappling, the global Martial Arts organization is not lacking entertainment once the bouts hit the canvas.

One example of this is the frequent showcase of some of the rarest submissions you'll ever see. ONE posted a highlight video of some of them in a throwback post on Instagram:

"ONE athletes pull off some of the RAREST submissions in the game 🤯 Which one's your favorite?⁠"

The first submission was the dreaded Suloev Stretch, incepted in 2002 in an MMA match between Amar Suloev and Paul Cahoon. We don't really know the exact origin of how Suloev developed the submission or perhaps he came up with it on the fly.

Either way, it looked excruciatingly painful. The ONE Championship bout featured in the video, Halil Amir vs. Maurice Abevi, didn't end in a submission, however, but a unanimous decision.

The two others included Japanese rising star Itsuki Hirata with her legendary thighs squeezing the life out of a helpless Rika Ishige back in 2019. It was also Hirata's second ONE Championship bout.

The last one was a slick inverted triangle submission by ONE middleweight world champion Renier 'The Dutch Knight' de Ridder. He put former world champion Vitaly Bigdash to sleep in his second defense of ONE Championship's 205-pound world title.

Speaking of submission artists, two of the greatest BJJ world champions currently signed under ONE Championship will be fighting next week at ONE Fight Night 13. 17-time BJJ world champion and undefeated ONE heavyweight Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida will face Senegalese wrestling star Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane in a bout that could have major world title implications.

Also, reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci will be defending his belt for a third time. Across the Circle from him will be reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks, who will jump from MMA to submission grappling for one night with the hopes of becoming a two-sport world champion.

ONE Fight Night 13 goes down on August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America.