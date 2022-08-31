Watch: Hasbulla hilariously pranks P4P No.1 fighter Alexander Volkanovski, leaves people in splits

Fresh off being crowned the pound-for-pound king of the UFC, Alexander Volkanovski is loosening up with Russian blogger Hasbulla Magomedov.

Kamaru Usman's knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278 bumped him down three places. This resulted in Volkanovski's ascension to No.1 in the pound-for-pound rankings for the first time in his mixed martial arts career.

'The Great' is known for his cooking videos on his YouTube channel and recently enjoyed some food with social media sensation Hasbulla.

Despite his diminutive size, Hasbulla did not hold back from pulling off an audacious prank on the best fighter in the world. He lured Volkanovski in on the pretext of checking out his drink before smashing a burger into his face.

Check out the hilarious prank by Hasbulla posted by Volkanovski on his Instagram:

Amidst light-hearted screams from the featherweight champion about chili sauce getting into his eyes, Hasbulla then proceeded to adorably mop up the mess off his face. This could be a preview of a potential collaboration between the two on Volkanovski's YouTube channel.

Alexander Volkanovski is ready to slot in for either Charles Oliveira or Islam Makhachev

After his dominant title defense against Max Holloway last time out at UFC 276, Alexander Volkanovski is eyeing another championship. He has his eyes trained on the vacant lightweight title, which will be contested between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.

'The Great' expressed his intent to be the go-to replacement if either fighter pulls out due to unforeseen circumstances. He spoke to Daniel Cormier in an interview and said:

“I want to get back in there, believe it or not. I am still training. If they need a backup fighter, I am going to be the guy that is going to be there. I am telling them that I am going to be there and I want to be the backup.”

Alexander Volkanovski has made it clear to the UFC and fans that his next goal is the lightweight championship. His preparations for the same are underway. 'The Great' also stated that nobody could stop him from capitalizing on a championship opportunity:

“I am going to be fit enough and I am going to get enough of a camp for my fitness and I will do it. That’s the type of guy I am. Again, as I always say, I will make sure no one else takes the opportunity away from me. Because if someone else goes and does that then that means I am going to wait a little longer and I don’t want that. I am happy to sit there and if someone doesn’t make weight or gets injured, I will slip in.”

Watch Alexander Volkanovski's full comments on Daniel Cormier's YouTube channel:

