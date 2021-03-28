Watch: Heartwarming interaction between Daniel Cormier and Francis Ngannou backstage after UFC 260

Francis Ngannou defeated Stipe Miocic in what was promoted as the 'biggest, baddest rematch' ever. The UFC 260 headliner saw the crowning of a new heavyweight champion as Francis Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic at 00:52 in the second round.

In the aftermath of the event, former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier could be seen sharing an adorable moment with Francis Ngannou backstage. An overwhelmed Ngannou heaved a sigh of relief, replying that he was 'happy' when Cormier enquired about his feelings after the fight.

Daniel Cormier also praised Francis Ngannou for improving his takedown defense and hinted that it might have made all the difference in the fight. Sharing the video over Twitter, Brett Okamoto from ESPN wrote:

"Just a former champ, fanboying over a current champ. You love to see it."

Francis Ngannou is ready to face Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou has had his eye on the UFC heavyweight title for a long time and was at a loss for words after getting his hand raised. Speaking about the feeling of satisfaction, Ngannou told Joe Rogan in the post-fight interview:

"I don’t know if I can find the vocabulary to express this. Just imagine something you had your eye on for decades, once it finally happened, even if it was something that nobody could have believed would happen [...] there is a huge feeling of satisfaction.”

The UFC heavyweight champion also disclosed that he is ready for the fight against Jon Jones, which has been in talks for some time now. Speaking about his future prospects, Francis Ngannou told Joe Rogan:

"For my opinion Jon Jones is the greatest of all time for mixed martial arts and him moving up is a good thing, a challenge that I would take. [...] I’m ready, any time soon even [Northern Hemisphere] summer, I will be ready to fight in July or August – whenever they’re ready, I’m ready.”