Watch: Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling separated by security as parking lot face-off gets heated

The rivalry between Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling continues. The two fighters recently met face-to-face in a parking lot and exchanged verbal jabs. Both of them were present at the UFC X event, which featured a meet-and-greet with various fighters and personalities tied to the promotion.

‘Triple C’ and ‘Funk Master’ ran into each other at the parking lot, where their face-off was documented by people present at the site. Cejudo posted it on his Twitter account:

“I’m ready right now Alja-sh*t stain. Gimme ALL the smoke. You can’t run away forever. You have something that’s mine. Spit shine it nice and pretty for me in the meantime. Triple C is back baby! #TheRealChamp 🏆🏆🏆”

Watch the entire confrontation in the video below:

‘Triple C’ announced that he will make an attempt to return to action after watching Aljamaijn Sterling and Petr Yan’s second fight at UFC 273. ‘Funk Master’ defended his title via a split-decision win, which led to Cejudo posting on social media that he could beat him.

Since then, both fighters have engaged in verbal exchanges on social media and in real life, which included a debate under Daniel Cormier’s moderation.

Henry Cejudo on Aljamain Sterling fighting T.J. Dillashaw

Some time ago, rumors broke that the UFC was working on pairing up Sterling and Dillashaw for September. However, the reigning champion refused to sign the contract due to a pay dispute. The New York native explained in his YouTube video that fighters receive a "bump in pay" every few fights, but he was offered the same amount of money.

Henry Cejudo doesn't know what to think about this matchup as he believes he was first in line to receive a title shot. During an episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, the former champion said:

“I don’t know Schmo, I remember when I spoke to UFC officials, I felt like I was gonna get the next title shot. But it doesn't seem like that's more likely gonna happen. But if they want to give him EPO [Dillashaw] shot for a minute, that’s fine. I think it gives me more time to even get even more better than I’m now. Nothing signed yet, Schmo, so I still have hope that Aljamain will fight his daddy.”

Watch Henry Cejudo react to news about Dillashaw's title shot in the video below:

Henry Cejudo and T.J. Dillashaw have some history together. They fought at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw back in 2019, where 'Triple C' won via first-round TKO.

Dillashaw’s pre-fight sample was found to contain a trace of EPO, a performance enhancing drug. USADA promptly suspended the fighter for two years.

