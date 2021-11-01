Watch: Henry Cejudo shows Zhang Weili what mistake she made against Rose Namajunas at UFC 261

Zhang Weili has been working with Henry Cejudo for her upcoming rematch with Rose Namajunas at UFC 268. In a UFC Countdown video, Cejudo can be seen pointing out the errors Weili made which led to her violent head kick KO defeat at UFC 261.

Check out the moment at the 2:40 mark of the video below:

Cejudo told Weili that her back leg stayed static as she threw a punch, leaving her exposed.

He also said leg kicks and wrestling would be vital to avenging Weili's loss to Namajunas.

"This back leg never moved. This is why I don't pivot. I think the leg kicks and wrestling are primary. Third, fourth rounds, the hands."

Weili said that Henry Cejudo is helping her adjust her mentality and techniques for the rematch. The Chinese flyweight believes she'll get it right when she steps inside the octagon with 'Thug Rose' at UFC 268.

"He is adjusting my mentality and techniques for the fight. I believe I will make these adjustments in the fight this time," Weili said.

"He's the key to this fight" - Zhang Weili claims Henry Cejudo is providing her 'with many secret weapons' for Rose Namajunas rematch

Zhang Weili believes that Henry Cejudo's fight IQ will be the key to her beating Namajunas this weekend. She said the former two-division champion has been improving her wrestling game and teaching her to control range better.

Weili also mentioned that Cejudo has shared 'secret weapons' with her, which will help her reverse the loss.

"Henry has taught me a lot. He shows me how to open my mind and control distance. How to do fake moves, how to do wrestling a lot actually. I believe Henry provides me with many secret weapons and he is the key to this fight," Zhang Weili said.

