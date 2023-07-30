WATCH: Highlight reel of emotionless Tawanchai destroying his opponents

Tawanchai PK. Saenchai has some of the world’s most boss walk-offs in Muay Thai.

The divisional ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion is on the heels of an entertaining kickboxing showdown this Friday, August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand, where he will face former Glory kickboxing lightweight world champion Davit Kiria for his quest for gold.

Before the divisional king returns to action at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Chingiz, his highlight reel is a must-see for anyone who relishes watching a satisfying compilation of walk-off finishes in ONE Championship.

Check out the full streamed video on YouTube below:

Now that Tawanchai’s mission in Muay Thai is complete, he’s ready to wreak havoc in another martial arts discipline.

The Thai striker has enough experience in his young career to alternate seamlessly from one brutal sport to another, with the same flare and spirit of conviction.

Since he signed under ONE, Tawanchai has delivered time and time again why he was hyped as one of Thailand’s best rising prospects. Despite fighting in a lower weight class to begin with, Tawanchai has never looked stronger or sharper than at 145 lbs.

Inside the ring, he covers distance very well with his tall and lanky physique, aiming not only to dominate but to nullify his opponents.

As he did to his rivals before him, Tawanchai counts on delivering another devastating knockout to position himself as one of the world's pound-for-pound strikers in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Watch Tawanchai begin his mission for the kickboxing belt against a very game Davit Kiria in U.S. primetime at ONE Fight Night 13.

All ONE Fight Night events are broadcast live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

Catch up with the news and regular updates for UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje