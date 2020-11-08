Glover Teixeira had a hilarious back-and-forth with Jackass star Steve-O at the UFC Vegas 13 post-fight press conference.

The 41-year old Glover Teixeira was outstanding in his return to the Octagon, surviving two knockdowns to choke out the hard-hitting Thiago Santos in the third round of their light heavyweight main event.

At the post-fight press conference, Teixeira got himself a surprise interviewer in the form of Steve-O.

Steve-O came to fame back in the early-2000s MTV comedy series Jackass. In the show, Steve-O would regularly put himself through a variety of physically painful and dangerous situations.

Teixeira immediately recognized the former TV star, who, to his credit, asked some pretty good questions.

"Thank you for an incredible main event! I want to figure out how did you not get the fight of the night and how did you not get the $50,000 bonus?" Steve-O questioned.

"I don't know, that's not up to me. That's Dana [White]'s job," Teixeira responded.

Steve-O also thank Teixeira for being quite the inspiration for all 40-somethings all over the world.

"As a guy in my 40's, I want to say thank you!"

Advertisement

"You're only 40?!" Teixeira responded in jest, before revealing that he was a big fan. "I've been watching you, man. I'm a big fan!

Glover Teixeira isn't thinking about Jon Jones right now

Steve-O's most substantial question however, was regarding former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who went to a decision with Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith in two of his last three UFC title defenses.

Glover Texeira meanwhile, stopped both Santos and Smith in spectacular fashion in back-to-back fights, prompting Steve-O to ask whether the Brazilian veteran still wanted to run it back with the former 205-pound king. Jones vacated the light heavyweight title earlier this year to move up to the heavyweight division.

"Does it kind of burn you up that you don't get a shot at Jon Jones?" Steve-O asked.

Glover Teixeira's response was pretty straight-forward:

"You know, right now, Jon Jones is not in my mind. Jon Jones moved out. My mind right now is on Jan Blachowicz, he's the champion, and that's who I want to fight."

At the end of the presser, Glover Teixeira and Steve-O shared a little moment for the cameras: