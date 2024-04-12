WATCH: Hitman unleashes unrelenting power in preparation for highly anticipated comeback at ONE 167

British superstar Liam Harrison is looking as sharp as ever two months before his highlight anticipated return to the Circle.

On Friday, June 7, the 'Hitman' is scheduled to compete for the first time since suffering a brutal leg injury against Thai legend Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1. Battling back from extensive knee surgery, Harrison is ready to make one more run before laying down his gloves for good.

Standing in Liam Harrison's way of bagging his 91st career victory will be Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano. Making his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 38 in October, Kitano earned a unanimous decision victory over Halil Kutukcu marking his 25th career victory.

The 27-year-old prospect is intent on spoiling Harrison's party at ONE 167 and landing the biggest win of his respective career thus far.

Liam Harrison ready to show the world that he can still hang with ONE Championship's next generation

Aside from the struggles that come with returning from a devastating injury, Liam Harrison knows he has his work cut out for him when he returns to Bangkok's Impact Arena.

11 years older than his opposition, Harrison realizes that hanging with one of the promotion's young guns will be a job in and of itself.

"It's going to be my job to keep Kitano under manners and show that I've still got what it takes to hang with the guys in ONE Championship," Harrison said in an interview with Sky Sports.

However, one major advantage Harrison will have is experience. While Katsuki Kitano is no stranger to the game, having 35 total fights under his belt, Harrison strolls into The Land of Smiles with 117 career scrap — more than three times that of his opposition.

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

