WATCH: How intimidation led to Regian Eersel embracing his 'The Immortal' persona in his double world title career

Many great nicknames have graced the world of combat sports through the years, and Regian Eersel's ring moniker stands out among the rest on the current ONE Championship roster.

The reigning ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion has been on an absolute rampage since 2016, with him improving his winning streak to 22 between then and now, with 10 of them happening under ONE Championship.

'The Immortal' has shared the Circle with the likes of Dutch kickboxing legend Nieky Holzken, Thai star Sinsamut Klinmee, and Dutch monster Dmitry Menshikov, with his 46-second knockout of Menshikov arguably being his best finish to date.

But how did the Surinamese kickboxing star eventually land 'The Immortal' as his ring name?

Eersel happily shared the backstory in an interview posted by ONE Championship on Instagram:

"The movie came out, '300', and in the movie, there is an army, The Immortals, a Persian army. And they use the mask. So, first time I put on the mask, people went crazy, man. People said the mask is representing my face because my face shows no emotion when I fight."

Regian Eersel to defend kickboxing world title on April 5

Eersel will look to ride his momentum once more when he puts up his lightweight kickboxing world title on the line against Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 21 on Friday, April 5, inside the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 25-year-old from France is coming off a solid promotional debut this past January and is now out to end Eersel's reign while producing the biggest upset of his young career.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

