  WATCH: How Liam Harrison uses body kicks to set up his flurries to devastating effect

WATCH: How Liam Harrison uses body kicks to set up his flurries to devastating effect

By Vince Richards
Modified Jun 25, 2024 10:34 GMT
Liam Harrison shares tips on using the lead body kick.
Liam Harrison shares tips on using the lead body kick.

Liam Harrison is truly a master when it comes to the striking arts. The British Muay Thai legend is one of the most cerebral fighters in history, and he's willing to share his knowledge with anyone interested in hitting people with limbs, fists, and joints.

In a short Instagram video, Harrison carefully dissected the technique of using a lead side body kick to create an opening for a blinding multi-hit flurry.

Liam Harrison said in his demonstration:

"The first time I throw the left kick Andy [Howson] blocks. Now in a fight situation, it's going to be absolutely pointless for me trying to beat him to that because you've got someone who's got a good IQ, who got a good defense, and is good at blocking kicks."

He added:

"Every time I skip my feet, he's going to be ready, he's going to get there before me, you'll end up smashing your shins to bits. First one he blocks, you throw it maybe 40, 50 percent just to see his reaction. He blocks, the second time we're going to skip and uppercut. Now when you do the skip and the uppercut, when I kick I put my left hand across my face and I pull, that's where your power is coming from. As I skip, uppercut. We're not gonna stop there, because if I just skip and uppercut, and that doesn't land cleanly, if I stay in the position, something's gonna go straight back at me."

Harrison then showed how to create angles off the lead body kick to put more pressure on his opponents.

Liam Harrison hyped up for impending super fight against Seksan in Denver

Liam Harrison has been sidelined for nearly two years because of a knee injury, but he's back to full form and ready to unleash that pent-up power against Seksan in Denver.

The all-legends clash goes down at ONE 168: Denver on Sept. 6 at Ball Arena in Colorado.

Although he's still months away from his matchup against Seksan, Harrison has been putting in the work at his home gym Bad Company in Leeds, England.

He shared on Instagram:

"Full steam ahead for Denver 🇺🇸 @richardsmith_badcompany_gym #muaythai."

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver are available on Ticketmaster.

