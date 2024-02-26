WATCH: Indian pro-boxer Neeraj Goyat and Jake Paul's altercation turns physical after 'The Problem Child' is accused of abusing "in Indian language"

The ongoing rivalry between internet sensation Jake Paul and Indian pro-boxer Neeraj Goyat took a new turn as the two came face-to-face in real life for the first time.

Goyat confronted 'The Problem Child', who was accompanied by Amanda Serrano. The 32-year-old accused Paul of using a translator application to abuse him in a regional Indian language:

"Jake Paul, I'm the man of my word. I'm here. I'm in your country. I'm here in your town. I'm here in your gym, man. Now abuse... You using translate application and you abusing in Indian language. Now abuse."

'The Problem Child' responded by asking whether the Indian pro-boxer was unable to handle his trash talk. Paul also claimed that Goyat was not interested in actually fighting him:

"Come to daddy... You came to see me. You don't wanna fight though... Listen brother, you can't handle a little s**t talk. Your feelings are hurt? Did I hurt your feelings?... Listen brother, f**k you three times, brother... I respect you for showing up man-to-man. But you don't wanna fight."

Things got heated as the two got into a physical altercation and had to be separated by people surrounding them.

Goyat uploaded a clip of the alteration to his Instagram account.

Check out the clip below:

Paul and Goyat have been going back and forth on social media for quite some time, as the Indian boxer has called the Cleveland native out for a fight on multiple occasions.

Jake Paul speaks about the possibility of fighting Neeraj Goyat

Last month, Jake Paul was present at the press conference for the Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke fight, which is scheduled to take place on March 2.

During it, Ariel Helwani asked him about the possibility of locking horns against Indian pro-boxer Neeraj Goyat inside a boxing ring.

'The Problem Child' responded by saying that a clash between the two could become a reality in the future as he was interested in the idea of knocking Goyat out in his home country:

"Neeraj has made some noise. You know, his callout video got 25 million views. He's India's biggest and best boxer. So, it is interesting to me and I think it could be fun to go over to India and knock him out in his home country. Maybe one day, but we'll see."

Check out Jake Paul's comments from the 26:56 mark below: