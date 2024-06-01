WATCH: Interim featherweight kickboxing champ Superbon's intriguing blind ranking of ONE Championship strikers

Kickboxing superstar Superbon had all the fans in stitches after blindly ranking some of ONE Championship's fiercest warriors from one to ten.

The 33-year-old veteran had a smile on his face the entire time as he ranked himself, Rodtang, Takeru Segawa, and others amongst the top 10 best strikers currently under ONE Championship's umbrella.

As far as the fans know, the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion's list is shockingly accurate after he finished blind ranking his fellow superstars below.

Trending

Superbon is certainly prepared to be on the top of the kickboxing world again when he unifies the featherweight kickboxing belt against current divisional world champion Chingiz Allazov sometime this year.

In his last outing at ONE Friday Fights 58 this past April, the Thai veteran reminded the world that he continues to be a difficult force to be reckoned with.

Marat Grigorian, a long-time foe to Superbon, fell to the Thai superstar a second time via decision as they fought for the interim belt and a chance at fighting Allazov for the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Although Superbon's next fight hasn't been announced yet, fighting Allazov is just as good as guaranteed before his illustrious career comes to an end.

"I needed to change the game" - Superbon recounts his dramatic showdown with kickboxing superstar Marat Grigorian post-victory

Working his way up the ladder of contention proved to be a lot more difficult than Superbon expected.

Before Marat Grigorian, the Thai standout fought two powerful strikers in the featherweight rankings, Tawanchai PK Saenchai in Muay Thai and Tayfun Ozcan in kickboxing.

Despite coming out successful against Ozcan, he learned a lot from his fight with Tawanchai, who defeated him via majority decision to retain the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Because of this, Superbon was able to make the right adjustments in his fight with Grigorian to secure the victory. He told ONE:

"I needed to change the game, too, because I didn't think he could pressure me. But we prepared too. Because he pressured close, I did a knee to the body every time he punched, and that helped me stop his pressure."