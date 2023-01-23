Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev recently had a face-to-face confrontation as they prepare to face off in an upcoming super fight. The two fighters exchanged words, seemingly testing each other's readiness.

The highly anticipated lightweight championship showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov's protégé and pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski has been scheduled as the headliner for the UFC 284 fight event next month in Perth, Australia.

The fight will mark the Dagestani fighter's first title defense since conquering it at UFC 280 last year.

Both Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski have been on an impressive run lately. Makhachev is currently on an 11-fight win streak and holds a pro record of 23 victories so far, four of which have come via knockout.

On the other hand, Volkanovski is currently cruising on an incredible 22-fight win streak and holds a pro record of 25 wins so far, twelve of which have come via knockout.

This fight will be an exciting battle between two of the best fighters in the UFC, with the lightweight title and pound-for-pound supremacy on the line. Fans can’t wait to see who will come out on top in this epic showdown.

Alexander Volkanovski believes Francis Ngannou might have potential in WWE

UFC featherweight and pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski recently chimed in with his thoughts on former UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou cutting ties with the UFC due to failed negotiations.

'The Great' believes that 'The Predator' has taken a risk by leaving the promotion, and that should be commended. Given the fame of the Cameroonian, Volkanovski feels that the fighter could be able to grab a lucrative opportunity in promotions like WWE.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, the Australian said:

"Respect to Francis for sticking to his guns and thinking, 'You know what, I know my worth, I’m gonna do this, I’m gonna do that, I want to chase big things,' which he’s obviously a big name and a big draw and a powerful dude. There’s probably a lot of money in other promotions or other sports." [h/t MMA Junkie]

'Volk' further added:

"So you could even see him doing WWE, going to Japan, and doing things like that over there. He’s chasing some big things. I think he could still come to the UFC, I think the UFC can definitely start the negotiations again and make something happen further down the track." [h/t MMA Junkie]

