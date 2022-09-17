Watch: Islam Makhachev instantly fixes gym mate's dislocated little finger

Islam Makhachev is certainly a man of many skills when it comes to MMA. However, the Dagestani phenom recently proved that he doesn't just specialize in inflicting damage on his opponents.

In a video shared by Twitter user @roganjoshmma, Makhachev can be seen performing a mini-medical procedure on his gym mate to quickly fix his dislocated little finger.

Watch Islam Makhachev fix his gym mate's dislocated little finger in the clip below:

Islam Makhachev is gearing up for his much-anticipated vacant lightweight title clash against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. The Dagestani phenom is riding an impressive 10-fight win streak with dominating performances over the likes of Bobby Green, Dan Hooker, Thiago Moises, and Drew Dober.

Can Islam Makhachev overcome the challenge of Charles Oliveira at UFC 280?

Islam Makhachev has been anointed as a successor to Khabib Nurmagomedov's lightweight throne since 'The Eagle's' retirement from active competition. The 30-year-old has expressed confidence in beating the Brazilian by utilizing his grappling abilities.

Makhachev recently gave a rundown of how he sees the championship bout going against the Brazilian in Abu Dhabi.

Responding to the UFC 280 promo on Twitter, Makhachev revealed that he plans to dispatch 'do Bronx' in the third round of their fight to capture the prestigious lightweight crown on October 22. The Dagestani wrote:

"First round warm up, second round drag him to deep water, third round get business done Inshallah ✅ Can’t wait for Oct 22 👊🏼 @ufc"

Check out the tweet below:

While Makhachev seems highly confident in his abilities, it will mark the toughest test of his career.

Charles Oliveira is on an 11 fight winning streak and has shown no signs of slowing down yet. That's what makes this fight all the more intriguing. Much like Makhachev, 'do Bronx' is also an elite-level grappler and has shown significant improvements in his stand-up game.

However, one fact that cannot be overlooked is the level of competition Oliveira has faced compared to Makhachev. Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Michael Chandler are a few of the names the Brazilian has recently defeated.

Oliveira lost the lightweight belt on the scale ahead of his clash against 'The Highlight' at UFC 274 in May following a controversial weight miss.

The Brazilian is now determined to reclaim the belt and prove that he's the best lightweight in the world.

