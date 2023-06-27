Watch: Israel Adesanya avenges Nate Diaz by kicking journalist who called out Nick Diaz

Israel Adesanya has no scheduled opponent against whom to defend his reclaimed UFC middleweight title. That, however, doesn't mean that he is skipping out on training.

'The Last Stylebender' is always in the gym, refining his toolset and helping Alexander Volkanovski prepare for his bout with Yair Rodriguez.

The Nigerian-New Zealander also recently grappled with social media sensation and WWE star Logan Paul. But besides rolling on the mat, he also taught the eldest Paul brother how to throw a kick with proper form.

The sparring partner against whom he demonstrated his kick is an associate of Jake Paul.

Specifically, it is Derek Sullivan from Betr Media, who tried to taunt Nate Diaz at the pre-fight press conference for his upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul. Israel Adesanya landed a fairly light left round kick to Derek Sullivan's midsection. Despite restraining himself, his kick still left the journalist reeling from pain.

Still, the affair was a light-hearted one, with some in the camp joking that the kick was payback for the journalist's decision to predict a win in Alex Pereira's favor in Israel Adesanya's recent bout with 'Poatan'. Others then joked that it was instead revenge on Nate Diaz's behalf for the disrespect he endured from Derek Sullivan.

It culminated with a humorous attempt to coax Alexander Volkanovski into landing a body shot of his own by wondering if the journalist also predicted Islam Makhachev to defeat 'The Great'.

Who will Israel Adesanya fight next?

Israel Adesanya is still somewhat fresh from avenging his prior losses to Alex Pereira. At UFC 287, 'The Last Stylebender' recaptured his middleweight crown in emphatic fashion by scoring one of the most devastating knockouts of the year so far. Since then, his next opponent hasn't been clear.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #TheMMAHour



"I really, really, really hope it’s DDP, because I will show him who the f*** I am.”



youtube.com/watch?v=zDUvKU… Israel Adesanya says he's going to manifest a first-round finish for Dricus Du Plessis so they can fight in Sydney in September"I really, really, really hope it’s DDP, because I will show him who the f*** I am.” Israel Adesanya says he's going to manifest a first-round finish for Dricus Du Plessis so they can fight in Sydney in September 👀 #TheMMAHour "I really, really, really hope it’s DDP, because I will show him who the f*** I am.”▶️ youtube.com/watch?v=zDUvKU… https://t.co/jamK3Z4X6n

'Poatan' is now scheduled to face Jan Błachowicz in his MMA light heavyweight debut. The bout is expected to be a title eliminator. While Adesanya has expressed no interest in a middleweight rematch with Pereira, he does seem open to fighting him again if the Brazilian knockout artist becomes the 205-pound champion.

As things stand, 'The Last Stylebender' also hopes to face Dricus du Plessis due to the South African's past comments the champ's African heritage. That, however, will only be possible if 'Stillknocks' can get past Robert Whittaker at UFC 290.

