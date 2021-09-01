Watch: Israel Adesanya breaks down the technique for his question mark kick

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is well on his way to becoming a huge superstar in the world of mixed martial arts.

'The Last Stylebender' has a background in kickboxing and is known for his flashy striking moves inside the octagon.

Adesanya recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel 'Free Stylebender' in which he broke down the technique for one of his signature moves, the question mark kick.

"I guess the trick of the technique is to make it look like you're gonna kick low or you're gonna attack low and then you last second change it up and attack high," said Israel Adesanya.

The 32-year-old used this move against fighters like Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori.

See Israel Adesanya's full breakdown of the question mark kick technique below:

Israel Adesanya shares his thoughts on the boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has shared his opinion on the boxing contest between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. The fight took place on August 29 at he Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

"I liked the fight, it was entertaining. But not entertaining in, like, the way the Logan Paul and the [Floyd] Mayweather fight was. It was entertaining to see if Woodley would pull the trigger, which he did in certain moments, and also, I guess, what Jake can do in the later rounds that deep because I think that's his first eight-rounder he's had. So, it was entertaining for me in that sense... For me, [what] was entertaining in this is the matchup, I guess. The chess match, you know, a little but of a sloppy chess match at some points, but, chess match nonetheless," said Israel Adesanya.

Paul defeated Woodley in an eight-round professional boxing match by way of a split decision this past weekend.

Although the result of the fight did cause a bit of controversy, Adesanya believes Paul was the rightful winner.

"I thought Jake won. I don't know what the other judge gave it to Tyron for."

