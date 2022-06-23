Watch: Israel Adesanya calls Jake Paul "the greatest boxer of all time" while correctly identifying his tattoo

Israel Adesanya and fellow UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski recently played a game of identifying fighters with their tattoos. Adesanya called Jake Paul 'the greatest boxer of all time' after correctly recognising his tattoo. On Paul's tattoos being brought up, 'The Last Stylebender' said:

"Oh, I know this, the greatest boxer of all time, Jake Paul."

The UFC middleweight champion appeared to have an edge over his teammate Volkanovksi in terms of his knowledge of fighter tattoos. However, 'The Great' correctly managed to identify Jake Paul's tattoos. Surprised by Volkanovski being aware of Paul's tattoos, someone from behind the camera said:

"I'm surprised Volk knows that one"

Responding to this, Adesanya reiterated:

"What? [Jake Paul is] The greatest boxer of all time."

Watch the hilarious interaction below:

Jake Paul has consistently proved his detractors wrong since making his professional boxing debut against fellow YouTuber AnEson Gib in 2020. 'The Problem Child' has rapidly stepped up in terms of competition through his undefeated five-fight streak, most recently knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul is not merely chasing clout, claims Israel Adesanya

A large chunk of the combat sports community has been rooting for Jake Paul's failure ever since 'The Problem Child' started making headlines. The YouTuber-turned-professional boxer continues to have his pugislism questioned despite ammassing a 5-0 record.

However, UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya is not one of Paul's detractors, having interacted with the 25-year-old personally. According to 'The Last Stylebender', Paul is serious about what he is doing, contrary to the popular belief that he is merely a clout chaser. Adesanya said in an interview with talkSPORT:

“I ended up at his house after the fight [Paul vs. Nate Robinson] and we went deep into some conversations and talking to him, you realise ‘man, this guy is really serious. Like, he’s not just doing this for [clout etc]'. Because if you don’t know him, you just kind of fall into that ‘ah, this snobby little kid we think he’s just doing this for attention, for likes or clout, but you talk to him and it’s like ‘yo, he’s really serious.’ He really wants to f*** dudes up. He’s already doing that, look at his last fight. He knocked out [Tyron] Woodley crazy.”

