Watch: Israel Adesanya caught in pure disbelief during Max Holloway-Dustin Poirier's UFC 318 slugfest finale

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jul 21, 2025 14:14 GMT
Israel Adesanya (left) reacts to the Max Holloway (center) vs. Dustin Poirier (right) clash at UFC 318. [Images courtesy: @stylebender and @ufceurope on Instagram]
Israel Adesanya was feeling ecstatic during the final 10 seconds of the Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier fight at UFC 318. He expressed admiration for both fighters, praising their performances.

Holloway and Poirier met inside the octagon for the third time in the main event of UFC 318 on Saturday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Notably, it marked Poirier’s final MMA appearance, as he walked out in front of his home crowd to compete for the BMF belt for the second time.

The lightweights gave it their all, and after five rounds of intense action, Holloway was declared the winner via unanimous decision, sparking reactions from many in the MMA community, including Adesanya. The former middleweight champion recently shared his reaction to the final 10 seconds of their scrap on his YouTube channel.

The 35-year-old said:

''Let's go...damn. They both win. Respect. Good man [pointing at Holloway]. Great man.''

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

Unfortunately, Poirier retired from the sport after failing to become an undisputed champion. However, he cemented his legacy by providing exciting matches to MMA fans around the world. Notably, prior to UFC 318, Adesanya praised 'The Diamond's' UFC career in a YouTube video last week, saying:

''Dustin's been the guy in the UFC that’s always a company man. Whenever it's time to toe the line in battle, he's a guy that's always ready to go...He's always represented himself well, carries himself as a champion, and I've always said this, as well, because people try and try to discredit his win as a champion. He is a champion no matter what.''
Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (12:07):

youtube-cover
As for Adesanya, he is currently on a three-fight skid, the most recent being a devastating knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

Israel Adesanya previews the main event of UFC 319

Israel Adesanya will be paying close attention to UFC 319's headliner, which features a middleweight title matchup between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev on Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago.

In his recent YouTube video, Adesanya offered his thoughts, saying:

''Not bad, but I still think Dricus [du Plessis] gets it. I think late finish. Yeah, late finish. I think Khamzat [Chimaev] will, if he wins, it’s the first two rounds, or the first round. But Dricus is just chaotic. Chaotic good. Chaotic evil. That’s literally what this fight might be. Chaotic good versus chaotic evil.''
Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (3:00):

youtube-cover
