WATCH: Israel Adesanya convinced retired NFL star to bet $100,000 on him before UFC 287

In a recent video that has gained a lot of attention, newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya showed off his convincing skills as he persuaded retired NFL star Brandon Marshall to place a whopping $100,000 bet on him ahead of UFC 287. Adesanya's charisma and confidence were on full display as he made his case to Marshall, using his impressive track record and undeniable talent to persuade the retired athlete to place a hefty sum on his victory.

Israel Adesanya's recent victory at UFC 287 was nothing short of remarkable. The Nigerian-born fighter managed to reclaim his belt by delivering a devastating knockout blow to his longtime rival Alex Pereira.

In a video that has since gone viral, 'The Last Stylebender' exuded an air of supreme confidence as he urged Brandon Marshall to put his faith in him. "You can bet that on me," Adesanya said, "and you'll get your money back. I'm betting my life on this sh** for real."

Marshall, for his part, was clearly impressed by 'Izzy's' conviction and had no hesitation in announcing that he was going all-in with the charismatic fighter.

Check out the entire sequence of events below:

Buchi Laba @Buchi_Laba Isreal Adesanya telling Brandon Marshall before the fight to bet 100 thousand dollars on him!! Baba said WITH MY LIFE!! MADNESSSSSSS #UFC287 Isreal Adesanya telling Brandon Marshall before the fight to bet 100 thousand dollars on him!! Baba said WITH MY LIFE!! MADNESSSSSSS #UFC287 https://t.co/ta5nXrZukc

Israel Adesanya attributes his motivation to adversary Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya recently emerged victorious in his UFC 287 main event fight against Alex Pereira. What made the win even more special was the fact that Pereira had previously beaten Adesanya twice in kickboxing, including a knockout defeat.

In a touching moment that has since gone viral, 'The Last Stylebender' took the time to thank 'Poatan' for inspiring him to become a better fighter. Despite their intense rivalry and history in the ring, Adesanya acknowledged the role that Pereira has played in his own journey to success:

"He even inspired me to tap back into my ancestry. I've channeled my ancestors for this fight. I went deep, meditation, touching my pineal gland, speaking to my ancestors. Because he is very in-touch with his ancestors, with his culture. So I had to go deep and get in touch with my culture as well. So I take, I take and learn from my opponents as well."

Check out the heart-warming video here:

XcellentMMA @XcellentMMA Israel Adesanya: 'Alex Pereira inspired me to tap back into my ancestry' Israel Adesanya: 'Alex Pereira inspired me to tap back into my ancestry' https://t.co/OQooo9mLcV

Despite their previously heated feuds, the two competitors embraced backstage and complimented each other on a wonderful battle. Alex Pereira has since opted to go up a weight class, but he intends to keep his sights on Adesanya in pursuit of a future trilogy match.

Poll : 0 votes