WATCH: Israel Adesanya copied WWE legend's signature move in blink-and-miss UFC 287 moment

Israel Adesanya is a huge wrestling fan and has taken inspiration from notable WWE wrestlers such as The Undertaker in the past.

At UFC 287, Adesanya copied a Triple H move. The WWE legend used to spit out water in the air before entering the WWE ring.

Similarly, 'The Last Stylebender' took a sip of water from a bottle and spit it out in the air before his bout against Alex Pereira this past weekend.

WrestleFeed @WrestleFeedApp Israel Adesanya paid tribute to Triple H at #UFC287 Israel Adesanya paid tribute to Triple H at #UFC287 https://t.co/XbgpLRG3E3

Adesanya had the weight of the world on his shoulders going into the bout and was desperate to show the fans that he could beat Alex Pereira, having been beaten by the Brazilian three times, twice in kickboxing and once in MMA.

Israel Adesanya silenced all his critics as he secured an emphatic knockout victory over Pereira in the second round of their UFC 287 bout. In the process, he also recaptured the UFC middleweight championship and further cemented himself as one of the best ever in the division.

What did Israel Adesanya say about a trilogy against Alex Pereira following UFC 287?

The UFC 287 clash between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira was the second straight meeting between the two in the UFC. While Adesanya finally got the better of Pereira, their personal series is still led by 'Poatan', who has defeated the UFC middleweight champion three times in combat sports.

Because of this, there was a lot of speculation about a potential trilogy between the two in the octagon. However, Israel Adesanya is seemingly done with their rivalry and wants to take on a new challenge moving forward. Speaking with UFC's McKenzie Pavacich following his win over Pereira, the middleweight champion stated:

"It's done now. We've closed it. It's done. I'm done with this s**t. I don't want to fight the same guy three times in a row because I probably have less than 20 fights in this game. I'm 33. I can probably go on for as long as I want to, but less than 20 fights I think I have in this game if I'm being honest. So I just want to fight new faces and take new heads. That's what I want to do in this game."

