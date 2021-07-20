Watch: Israel Adesanya debuts new UFC fight kit Instagram filter

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently became the first fighter to be endorsed by Crypto.com. This was preceded by Crypto.com landing a landmark deal with the UFC, which was the talk of the MMA world.

However, not all of it was good, as there was some speculation among fans that the deal wouldn't benefit the fighters. Their partnership with Israel Adesanya should be the assurance the fans need that this won't be the case.

Adesanya uploaded a post to his Instagram and Twitter handles where he endorsed Crypto.com's new Instagram filter. In the 20 second video, Adesanya said:

"Yo, yo. Israel Adesanya, the UFC middleweight champion, and I'm rocking right now the new UFC fight kit. The team at Crypto.com made this filter so you can try it on too. Head over to the Crypto.com Instagram page and you can check it out for yourself. Go on, put it on."

Watch the filter in action below:

However, Crypto.com's plans don't stop here, and they are reportedly planning to do such endorsement deals with more fighters. Crypto.com joins the list of UFC sponsors, including Jose Cuervo, Monster Energy, DraftKings, Howler Head banana-flavored bourbon, and Zappos.

Israel Adesanya and his incredible run in the UFC middleweight division

'The Last Stylebender' has now become one of the biggest superstars in the sport of MMA. The UFC recognizes his greatness and has him ranked number three in the official men's pound-for-pound rankings.

Adesanya has still not lost a match at middleweight, despite having 20 fights in that weight class, 10 of which came in the UFC. His only pro-MMA loss came against UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 when he tried to move up a weight class. The Nigerian-born Kiwi has made his mark in UFC history after cleaning out most of the middleweight roster.

Israel Adesanya was clowning on Marvin Vettori through their five-rounds!



Imperious at 185lbs! pic.twitter.com/DL1t5Mnznh — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 13, 2021

Israel Adesanya's win over Marvin Vettori at UFC 263 was preceded by a title defense against another undefeated opponent in Paulo Costa. 'Stylebender' is now in talks to face the man he beat to capture middleweight gold, Robert Whittaker. Fans would love to see this rematch as Whittaker and Adesanya are truly the two best middleweights in the world.

