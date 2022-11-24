Alex Pereira shocked the MMA world when knocked out Israel Adesanya following a surge in the fifth-round to capture the UFC middleweight championship. In doing so, he earned his third win against his former kickboxing foe and now becomes the man to beat at 185lbs.

In a recent video uploaded to Adesanya's YouTube channel, FREESTYLEBENDER, the former middleweight champion opened up about his title loss. He also described the kick that compromised his movement at UFC 281:

"They were just like snappy ones but I think the second one that landed properly, I think I stepped into it. I felt like the nerves got struck like a guitar cord almost. I just felt the vibration like an electric shock, it was weird. I was still able to control the round and do what I do."

'Poatan' was successful in neutralizing 'Izzy' with calf kicks and leg kicks and compromised his ability to have fluid movements with his striking. 'The Last Stylebender' added that he was having trouble with his leg in the second round:

"In round-two, I'm controlling, that's when my leg starts to drag a little bit - my left leg - like, 'What the f***?' Trying to plant it was weird...His leg was compromised as well but mine, just he actually affected the movement by striking the nerve."

Adesanya has now fought Pereira three times in two different combat sports and has yet to defeat him. This has been one obstacle in his combat sports career that he hasn't overcome.

Check out the full video:

Is Israel Adesanya receiving an immediate title shot?

There has been a lot of speculation as to whether the UFC will book Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya for an immediate rematch. Based on how their main event ended at UFC 281, the rematch will likely not take place until March or April at the earliest.

It's important to note that Khamzat Chiamev has been constantly teasing that he should be next in-line for a title shot. 'Borz' could realistically receive it because of the other middleweight contenders already being booked for fights.

'Izzy' seems confident that he'll be fighting Pereira again, but plans can always change and the champion could decide to fight sooner. The promotion will have an opportunity to either build more interest in an immediate rematch or use UFC 283 as a showcase for their Brazilian champions,

Poll : 0 votes